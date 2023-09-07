Game of the Week: San Diego on the road to West Oso this Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We're already at week three of the Texas high school football season, and our Game of the Week has been a back and forth battle the past three years. Let's checkout the matchup between San Diego and West Oso.

"Last year we had them," Dashawn Trimble, West Oso senior wide receiver and defensive back, said. "We didn't finish. We didn't finish the job."

The San Diego Vaqueros have held off the West Oso Bears the past two seasons, 62-53 and 16-13. Back in 2020, the Bears won a nail biter 17-16. Now West Oso has a new head coach, Kenneth Johnson.

"I tell you what they've really bought in to what we're bringing here," Kenneth Johnson, West Oso football head coach, said. "They're learning the system and you can't ask for more than that."

The undefeated Vaqueros are bringing their blue-collar mentality for their road trip to West Oso.

"Just hard work, playing to the whistle and I really trust in the coaches," Pablo Vega, San Diego offensive guard, said.

San Diego head coach Bo Ochoa is in his 16th season with the Vaqueros. This year, he says their strength lies in the trenches.

"I think our o-line. You know, they don't get much recognition," Bo Ochoa, San Diego football head coach, said. "We have Pablo Vega that was an all-state candidate his sophomore year, but he had a season ending injury. He's back."

The Bears counter with a strong defensive line.

"We have four returning d-line. I'm on it as well, and we're super hungry," Joshua Williams, West Oso senior wide receiver and defensive end, said. "We know what our advantages are and what we're good at."

"Helping our defense a lot this year, and that's something we needed last year and our linebackers are stepping up filling their gaps," Jorden Jackson, West Oso senior wide receiver and defensive back, said.

West Oso's returning receivers alongside senior quarterback Devin Martinez have helped their new running back committee that is taking over for star back Elijah Huff.

"This year we have our edge on the skill players," Trimble said. "I don't think anybody on their team can guard the kid right here, Josh (Williams)."

Both teams have a strong senior class, and the Vaqueros would like nothing more than to keep their winning streak alive.

"We have a strong group of brothers," Ruben Cantu, San Diego strong safety and wide receiver, said. "We want to just end out on a good year and just leave a memory here in San Diego, Texas."

Our Game of the Week between San Diego and West Oso kicks off on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Bear Stadium. Catch the highlights on the Friday Night Fever.