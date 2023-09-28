Game of the Week: Refugio (4-1) and Three Rivers (4-1) battle for district lead Friday

Its officially halfway through the Texas high school football regular season, and KRIS 6 News is kicking off Week 6 Game of the Week with a UIL District 15 2A-DI duel between Refugio and Three Rivers. Both teams enter the matchup with an overall record of (4-1, 1-0)

One of the toughest UIL 2A-DI districts features a matchup between the state runner-up Refugio Bobcats and a determined Three Rivers Bulldogs squad.

"You know, Refugio might have just a little tad bit more speed, but we like to come with a lot of contact," Three Rivers junior linebacker and running back James Contreras said. "We like to be real physical. We love to play together, and this team has been playing together since we were little which is what makes us great."

Refugio returns a lot of talent led by Ernest 'The Flash' Campbell, also known as the fastest high school athlete in Texas. Campbell says going up against his team is tough, especially the Bobcats' running back.

"Jordan (King) running back he's hard to tackle. Even if I had to go against him I probably wouldn't tackle him," Refugio senior wide receiver and defensive back Ernest 'The Flash' Campbell said. "Him, Chai (Whitmire), Isaiah (Avery), me, Jae (Jaedyn Lewis), we've just got athletes on the field."

Three Rivers' offense is led by senior quarterback Caden Soliz, wide receiver Derek Lancaster and their four-man running back corps which will be put to the test against Refugio's strong defensive line.

"I just think we're a good run stopping team," Refugio junior running back and defensive end Jordan King said. "I feel like a lot of teams can't run the ball on us, so the d-line just shows up and we just go do what we have to do."

The last time Three Rivers defeated Refugio was when Bulldogs head coach Ramon Soliz was a senior in 1993.

"He said his team in high school they worked hard and they were big," Three Rivers senior offensive guard and defensive end Daniel Diaz said. "You know we're a big team and we've been working hard."

The district 15 title is on the line, and both teams are excited to play in front of their fans.

"We love to compete and we love to play together," Contreras said. "Let's go Dogs."

"Come out and support the Bobcats," Campbell said. "Love y'all."

KRIS 6 News Game of the Week between Refugio and Three Rivers kicks off on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Catch the highlights and trophy presentation on week 6 of the Friday Night Fever. Refugio is (22-5) all-time in this matchup.