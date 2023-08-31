Game of the Week: Orange Grove (1-0) versus Beeville (1-0)

BEEVILLE, Texas — The Orange Grove Bulldogs and Beeville Trojans enter Friday night with a (1-0) record. Both teams playing for our KRIS 6 week two Game of the Week trophy.

Last year the Beeville Trojans had something to celebrate week two. A 41-6 victory over the Orange Grove Bulldogs. This year, the Bulldogs put more work in the weight room and it showed week one.

"I think we're aggressive," Brent Kornegay, Orange Grove football head coach, said. "We made some mistakes which is pretty typical week one, but I'm proud of the way they made stops when they needed to."

"If we contain I know we're going to do great things, and the boys up front I know will do their thing and stop everybody," Aiden Cole, Orange Grove senior cornerback and running back, said.

Beeville has a strong running back corps, but it's they're improvement in the trenches that's playing a factor.

"We know they have a better defense this year," Chris Soza, Beeville football head coach. "They have nine guys returning, so that's going to be a challenge for our offensive linemen, but we think our strength is our o-line this year."

"I feel like we're faster than them and I love our offensive line," Elijah Sustaita, Beeville senior quarterback, said. "Our offensive line this year is very good. They're strong. They're aggressive. They're flying off the ball."

Orange Grove's offense is led by a new dual-threat quarterback Logan Rodriguez. He's got the ability to keep it himself for big gains, and can find his receivers.

"Got his eyes out in the backfield," Will Klatt, Orange Grove senior center and defensive tackle, said. "Willing to throw hard passes and let the receivers go up and get the ball."

Beeville's defense proved they can beat tough teams like Sinton last week 23-16, but give credit to their kicker Edward Brako. He accounted for nine points, making field goals from 41 yards out, 21 and 26.

"Last year my kicking was a little bit not as good as I wanted it to be, so this year I've been coming out here with my holder and my snapper," Edward Brako, Beeville senior kicker and linebacker, said. "We've been working a lot and it showed week one."

Last week's victory was on the road, and now Beeville is on their home turf.

"We're excited for the opportunity," Soza said. "Hopefully we can come out here and play well here at home. First home game."

Our Game of the Week between Orange Grove and Beeville kicks off on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Beeville.