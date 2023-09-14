Game of the Week: London Pirates battle H.M. King Brahmas Thursday

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Our week four Game of the Week features two teams with a 2 win, 1 loss record (2-1) record, the London Pirates and H.M. King Brahmas. A good test before district play begins.

The London Pirates enter week four off a tough 45-43 win over Orange Grove.

"We just never gave up. Always gave it our all," Kyle Carter, London junior defensive end and wide receiver, said. "Always went hard."

Part of that success was in the run-game. London rushed for 156 yards led by junior Israel Leal.

"I feel like we have the edge in pounding the ball," Israel Leal, London junior running back and linebacker, said. "They look big, but we look faster than them."

Head coach Robbie Moreno was even more pleased with the balance on offense. Sophomore quarterback Alexander Manning throwing for 159 yards.

"That was our biggest rushing yardage of the year, and then if you add in the passes," Robbie Moreno, London football head coach, said. "Four touchdown passes, so we feel good where we're at."

The H.M. Kingsville Brahmas defense will face a challenge containing London's skill players.

"Well London is another big physical team, so another area we want to just work on is tackling because we're going to go against a lot of big, physical guys in district," Terrell Jackson, Kingsville senior 6-foot-3 wide receiver, said. "We're just going to work on our defense and on offense just scoring on big guys and good opponents."

The Brahmas have already proved their physicality causing two forced fumbles and making two interceptions in three games played.

"One thing I can say the defense as a whole does a great job of creating turnovers," Ruben Garcia, H.M. King football head coach, said. "You know every game they're creating turnovers and getting us the ball back and getting us an opportunity to go score."

On offense H.M. King spreads the rock, but it's their teamwork that really shined in their 35-20 victory over Ray when Terrell Jackson scored on a 48-yard run.

"Make sure you push the pile and they did, and they just kept going and going and going," Garcia said. "'T' was running hard and they were pushing him. 'T' ended up breaking free and scoring a touchdown that really iced the game, and just seeing that buy in from all the kids it just really showed how they're trying to work together as a team."

The Brahmas have won 2 games and lost 1 to start the season. That's already one more victory than the entire season last year when H.M. King ended (1-9).

"We're going into these next few games with a lot of hype," Dylon Everett, Kingsville junior quarterback, said. "We're just proud. We're happy. We're ready to go."

Our week four Game of the Week between London and H.M. King kicks off on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Javelina Stadium in Kingsville.