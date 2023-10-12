Game of the Week: Calallen and Alice face off for district rivalry lead

ALICE, Texas — it's week 8 of the Texas high school football season, and our Game of the Week puts the UIL 4A-DI district 16 title on the line. A championship that's fallen in favor of Calallen in seven of the last eight seasons. It's the Wildcats (5-1, 3-0) battling the Alice Coyotes (4-1, 2-0).

"It's going to be a great representation of how our team is going forward in the season," Jude Hernandez, Calallen junior linebacker and running back, said. "I think it's going to be a great game."

Iron sharpens iron when Calallen meets Alice. In particular, when head coach Steve Campbell's Wildcat defense matches up against J.R. Castellano's balanced offense.

"I'm just looking forward to being physical as well," Michael Viera, Calallen junior outside linebacker and wide receiver, said. "I'm looking forward to a battle in the trenches, and also they have some pretty good receivers so we're going to need to be stout on the coverages."

The Coyotes have four receivers with over 100 yards, led by seniors Justin Arrellano with five touchdowns and Matt Carrillo with 339 yards.

"Me, Justin (Arrellano) and Landon (Rodriguez) we're just there all day," Matt Carrillo, Alice senior wide receiver and cornerback, said. "In the summer we just worked and worked."

Helping out their first-year starting quarterback, sophomore Lucian Cruz, get comfortable in the pocket.

"The passing game like you said," Lucian Cruz, Alice sophomore quarterback, said. "My line gave me a lot of time to be able to pass that ball."

"We just need to fire out hard," Diego Trevino, Alice senior center, said. "Start fast, strong. Just be physical, and then we'll come out on top."

Physicality is also a perfect description for Calallen's run-heavy offense totaling 1,719 rushing yards in six games.

"They know how to swarm to the ball and get there fast," Luke Medina, Calallen senior running back, said. "As a running back I'm just going to have to play how I play."

How does Medina play you might ask? Shifty with the need for speed. The Wildcats have mixed in a few pass plays for 384 yards and 6 touchdowns.

"You know our line can push the people in front of them," Hernandez said. "Then they can pass protect so Sebastian (Dennis) gets that time to go make a play you know."

One of multiple players who are ready for the Friday Night lights.

"Be there or be square because it's going to be a show," Cruz said.

"It will be a great game. We hope y'all come out," Hernandez said. "Be loud you know. It's going to be just a very intense game."

"7:30 be there, be loud," Carrillo said. "At the 'Original Pride of South Texas'. Let's go!"

Our week 8 Game of the Week kicks off on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Alice Memorial Stadium. Catch the highlights and trophy presentation on the Friday Night Fever.