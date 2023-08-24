Game of the Week: Boerne vs. Flour Bluff, two top-ranked football teams

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our KRIS 6 Friday Night Fever week one Game of the Week features a matchup that was decided by three points last season, Boerne against Flour Bluff.

"That game is going to be huge. These guys are No. 2 in the state," Cristian Arriaga, Flour Bluff senior defensive end, said. "I feel like it's really going to set the bar for the beginning of the season."

Two ranked high school football teams meet again to start the season. UIL 4A-DI No. 2 Boerne against UIL 5A-DII No. 18 Flour Bluff. Last year the Hornets fell short 35-32.

"You know that was our quarterback J.J. Paluseo's first varsity game as a starter," Chris Steinbruck, Flour Bluff football head coach, said. "So there were some things that he just improved drastically every single game last year."

The Hornets return over half of their starters, including J.J's top receivers Cameron Dickson and Jayden Johnson. Both receivers are two-way players, and on defense they're prepared for Boerne's quarterback.

"Their quarterback definitely Jaxon Baize. You know, they made a good run last year," Jayden Johnson, Flour Bluff senior wide receiver and defensive back, said. "He had a pretty good sophomore year, so keep an eye on him."

The first step to causing havoc for Baize starts in the trenches.

"Along with their offensive line. I think they just graduated a tackle or so. Went division I," Arriaga said. "That whole o-line is going to be coming back. A lot of them have great size. Great feet."

Flour Bluff has an athletic roster, but their speed will be put to the test just like their toughness. Last year the Hornets were down 10-13 points, but Flour Bluff battled back to close the gap.

"It's going to challenge you in a way where after the game you're going to find out what kind of team you have," Steinbruck said. "We're hoping we find out that this 2023 team is just as good as last year's Flour Bluff football."

Our Game of the Week between Boerne and Flour Bluff starts at 7 p.m. on Friday at Hornet Stadium.