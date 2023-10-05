Game of the Week: Alice battles Tuloso-Midway, winner stays undefeated in district

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our high school football week seven game of the week is a UIL District 16 4A-DI duel that's been in favor of Alice for 18 years, but now an undefeated Tuloso-Midway team is looking to prove they can compete with the best.

The undefeated Tuloso-Midway Warriors are off to a strong (6-0) start, their best since 1972.

"It's great. It's awesome you know. Making history," Tuloso-Midway senior free safety and receiver Jeremiah Garza said. "Coach says you don't get a lot of opportunities to make history and we're doing it."

The Warriors are prepping for their toughest district test so far, against the Alice Coyotes (3-1).

"Our identity is just trying to pound the rock and run the ball," Alice first-year football head coach J.R. Castellano said. "Obviously we've got a young quarterback that we don't really want to put a lot of pressure on him."

Castellano inherited a team of tradition. The Coyotes running back Roel Gonzalez has 345 yards and eight touchdowns in four games, and two receivers have over 200 yards each.

"He's good. When he first got here his first thing was discipline, so we ought to get that through our heads," Alice senior wide receiver and cornerback Justin Arellano said. "Be disciplined and everyone has to be committed. If we have both of those things we'll be a good team."

Just like the Coyotes have been the past 18 seasons. Flipping the pages of an old yearbook, the last time Tuloso-Midway defeated Alice was in 2004.

"Offensively we've had a lot of newcomers. You know we had kids that were JV kids last year," Tuloso-Midway football head coach Kris O'Neal said. "A couple of kids move in, but bottom line Braycen Beazell who's our quarterback has brought the team together. He leads them well."

Beazell's right-hand man in the backfield is sophomore running back Damian Figueroa who's rushed for 764 yards and eight touchdowns.

"He's a good teammate. Brings a lot of energy," Garza said. "They like to stack the box maybe to stop him, so that means we can air it out a little bit."

The Coyotes defense knows how to counter under Coach Castellano having forced five interceptions and five sacks so far.

"We're going to have to fill in our gaps. Make sure everyone contains, and make sure no deep passes happen," Alice senior receiver and strong safety Landon Rodriguez said. "Make sure no big runs happen. Contain that quarterback and make sure everyone goes down good."

A victory for either team would be a momentum boost, earning a chance to later battle for the district title against Calallen.

"I think we set the tone with the Alice game and let everyone know we are a competitor," Jayden Kemp, Tuloso-Midway senior center and defensive end, said.

The KRIS 6 week 7 Game of the Week kicks off on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Warrior Stadium.