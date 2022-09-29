Game Night South Texas: Victoria East vs. Miller

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Miller Bucs are (4-0, 1-0) for the first time since 2019, and they're looking to extend their winning streak this Thursday against the Victoria East Titans (1-3, 1-0) a 5A-DI District 14 opponent.

"Our matchup is really good," said Ryan Cantu, Miller sophomore nose guard and defensive tackle. "We're fast and physical and they're big and strong, but I think we'll match up pretty well."

The Bucs' defense will have their hands full as the Titans unleash their lead running back Ja'Carrien Giles alongside athletic quarterback Jadon Williams.

"He's able to extend plays and find open receivers," said Justen Evans, Miller football head coach. "You know, so we're going to have to do a good job with that and then also their running back is pretty explosive as well. He runs the ball well you know. Has great vision and plays with good pad level and balance."

Miller runs a two-quarterback offense between sophomore Trevor Long and junior Jaedyn Brown, and the Bucs linemen are giving them confidence by holding down the trenches.

"I think we match up really well with our receivers and our defensive backs and I really think we match up well with the line," said Long. "Well our line is giving us two quarterbacks a lot of time back there and it helps us go through our reads and progressions."

Our Game Night South Texas matchup between Miller and Victoria East airs live on Thursday at 7 p.m. Catch the game on our sister station, KDF.

"I'm very excited and I'm pretty sure my mom will be watching, so I'm excited for that," said Long.

