Game Night South Texas: Veterans Memorial and Miller set to battle for district title

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two titans will collide Thursday night as the Veterans Memorial Eagles (6-1) and undefeated Miller Buccaneers (7-0) face off for the UIL District 14 5A-DI lead.

"We know that there's a big atmosphere and our guys want to perform," Miller junior quarterback Trevor Long said.

The Eagles and Buccaneers will battle live on KRIS 6 for Game Night South Texas, and they'll compete for the Game of the Week trophy.

"It's really fun to put a cross-town showdown for our city," Veterans Memorial senior wide receiver and defensive back Christian Sabsook said.

One of the featured battles is between the wide receivers and defensive backs. Eagles senior Luke Johnson loves the friendly competition.

"Probably Jaedyn Brown and Demare Lister," Veterans Memorial senior wide receiver and defensive back Johnson said. "Those guys I've grown up with them and playing them all of my life, so it should be a good battle."

Veterans Memorials' defense are ball-hawks. 10 interceptions in seven games played.

"You know we have a secondary that's played a lot of snaps and we're pretty young up front, but they're playing hard," Veterans Memorial football head coach Ben Bitner said. "They're getting to the football. They're playing faster and we're trying to get more physical."

They'll be tested by a Miller offense that has an arsenal of receivers for junior quarterback Trevor Long.

"We have a lot of speed, size and honestly they're great leaders and discipline," Long said. "They bring a lot of character to the program, and that's what we're really focusing on this year is discipline."

That discipline has helped the Bucs plan a more balanced attack. Broderick Taylor has rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and 11 touchdowns.

"The running back group stepped up tremendously. Really taking that jump," Miller senior receiver, defensive back and quarterback Jaedyn Brown said. "Last year we were more heavy on the pass, so this year on the run we're trying to balance it out now."

The Eagles offense loves to soar through the air. Sophomore quarterback Billy White III has delivered over 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns.

"He's a younger guy. He's texting me on the weekends telling me what I can do better and I'm a senior, so there's that," Sabsook said. "I think that he had great leadership skills. He really fits the role and everybody likes being around him."

Last year Veterans Memorial won this matchup 38-34. Stealing the lead in the fourth quarter after being down by 11 points.

"This is great for CCISD," Miller football head coach Justen Evans said. "You have two teams essentially playing for a district championship and that's great for our district."

KRIS 6 News Game Night South Texas matchup kicks off at 7 p.m live on KRIS 6. Out-of-towners can catch the game live on the KRIS 6 website homepage.