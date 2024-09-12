Game Night South Texas: Tuloso-Midway and London's first meeting in varsity football

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's time to preview our week 3 Game Night South Texas live TV game between the 2-0 Tuloso-Midway Warriors and 1-1 London Pirates. The coolest part about this matchup is that these two teams have never faced off before on the varsity football level.

"It's going to help us prepare for Calallen. That's our biggest matchup," Shawn Burdick, Tuloso-Midway senior defensive end, tackle and tight end, said. "Then Carroll coming up soon and then we got Alice for homecoming. It's just tough matchups, so when we play London and see how we are and fix everything we'll be good."

Tuloso-Midway's defense is very experienced up front. Their younger secondary gained valuable playing time last week and they face another test against London's explosive offense.

"Definitely the chemistry with the quarterback and our receivers," Kevin Carr, London's offensive coordinator and associate head coach, said. "If you go watch film, after evaluating film we had a lot of chances the other night. We were just up against a really good team and good defense."

Tuloso-Midway's offense is also explosive, but more so on the ground. Junior running back Damian Figueroa rushed for 319 and 5 touchdowns last week against Ray.

"My o-line is better than last year," Figueroa said. "We've all been clicking. We have a new lineman coach and it's just a good group."

He's not the only Warrior running the ball. Senior quarterback Braycen Beazell has totaled over 100 yards rushing after two games. He helped T-M defeat Moody week 1, 28-14. In week 2 the Warriors ran over Ray 55-29.

"Braycen just adds to that," James Villarreal, Tuloso-Midway football head coach, said. "Just his maturity, how far he's come as a leader for the offense has been great."

Their rushing attack is just what London needs to fine-tune their tackling after falling to Refugio in week 2, 64-7. London won their first game of the season over Bishop 45-13.

"Yeah that really excites me because it's going to get me a lot of reps in, a lot of contact," Carson Gill, London senior linebacker, said. "Get my body more used to it. It's still only third week so get a little bumps and bruises there, but it will get me ready for district for sure."

"It's not just going to be an easy get through to the quarterback," Andrew Rendon, London senior defensive end and linebacker, said. "I got to work for it and I've got to earn it."

Our Game Night South Texas matchup between the Tuloso-Midway Warriors and London Pirates kicks off at 7 p.m.

