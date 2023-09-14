Game Night South Texas: Tuloso-Midway (3-0) to host West Oso (1-2)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — KRIS 6 News week four Game Night South Texas matchup features the West Oso Bears (1-2) and Tuloso-Midway Warriors (3-0). The Bears are having to make a few adjustments this week, while the Warriors are looking to keep their winning ways alive after starting the season with three wins for the first time since 2009.

Last year, the Tuloso-Midway Warriors defeated the West Oso Bears 59-14.

"We were doing good in the first half. In the second half when we came out it wasn't too good, so I just want to run them four quarters," West Oso senior quarterback, wide receiver and cornerback said. "Show them that we got more effort than them."

Now the Bears have a new head coach, Kenneth Johnson, but he's having to make a few roster adjustments including Robert Romero at quarterback this week after unfortunately losing a few players to injuries.

"We got to come in by committee," Johnson said. "We have a bunch of guys that are ready, been working hard, and they're learning now it's their time to shine."

West Oso's athletic receivers like Dashawn Trimble and Joshua Williams are tough for opposing defenses, but it starts on the line of scrimmage.

"Just our pass blocking, picking up blitzes on the o-line," West Oso senior left tackle and defensive tackle Joel Olvera said. "Apart from that just our backers on defense."

West Oso's linemen will be put to the test against Tuloso-Midway's front seven on defense.

"The key is really the way we fly around the ball," Tuloso-Midway football head coach Kris O'Neal said. "The team puts the program first. That our linebacker play gets us lined up correctly."

The Warriors' lead linebacker is senior Alex Olivarez. Last year, he totaled the most tackles with 104 and already this year he's paving the way with 31 through three games.

"Just everybody doing their jobs, blocking good and everybody making tackles on defense swarming to the ball," Olivarez said.

Tuloso-Midway debuted their new field at the start of the season. It's a change that's shown the Warriors they've got community support.

The field I like it," Tuloso-Midway senior left tackle Jose-Daniel Flores said. "I think Coach O'Neal is really changing the program here and it's just going to keep going."

Catch KRIS 6 News Game Night South Texas matchup between West Oso and Tuloso-Midway this Thursday at 7 p.m., live on the C.W.