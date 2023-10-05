Game Night South Texas: Ray hosts Victoria East Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our week 7 Game Night South Texas features a UIL district 14 5A-DI duel between the Victoria East Titans (2-3) and Ray Texans (1-4).

"There's times where we're competitive," Craig Charlton, Ray football head coach, said. "We're going through in recent years the top four teams in the district and we have them back-to-back-to-back-to-back, and so we need to be consistent. Penalties early on in games have hurt us."

The Ray Texans have scored a touchdown in all five of their games leading up to their meeting with Victoria East. A lot of credit goes to their backfield led by junior Ruben Garza and senior Brandon Chapa.

"I love the offensive lines effort. We're constantly moving towards the ball," Christopher Trevino, Ray junior offensive lineman, said. "We are constantly moving towards the defense. We are doing whatever we can to get these backs more yards. Whenever the backs pass us then they do their job. They make their moves. They make their plays."

The Texans defense has two players with 4 or more sacks a piece, and they'll need to win the battle in the trenches to prevent big plays from guys like Titans' Nijahrell Prater.

"Really just looking for more of a team effort," Ruben Cavazos, Ray senior defensive end, tackle and tight end, said. "You know, just kind of getting all of the team together and my part just focusing on little things like pad level and making sure we all fly to the ball as a defense. Just bring energy."

Kickoff is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. live on our sister station, The C.W.