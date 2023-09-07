Game Night South Texas: Orange Grove vs. London will feature new quarterbacks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our Game Night South Texas matchup this Thursday features a duel that's been decided by a touchdown or less their last two meetings.

"I think the physicality of the team I think we did great on," Orange Grove senior defensive tackle Isaiah Solis said. "Getting and flying to the ball."

There's no doubt that when Orange Grove and London take the field together both teams get better. Last year, Orange Grove won 20-18, and in 2021 they won 26-20. The Bulldogs hang their hat on a stout defense.

"You know our linebacker corps has done good," Orange Grove football head coach Brent Kornegay said. "I feel like our ends with (Jaden) Hubble and (Landon) Chandler both played really, really well. Then we have a sophomore Felix Bussey who comes in."

The Bulldogs will have to keep an eye on London's receiver corps and starting running back Jake Lee.

"We got good size in Drew Rendon and Kyle Carter, and we got speed in me and Jake Lee," London senior safety and wide receiver Aiden Ita said. "We bring a lot to the table."

The skill guys have been helping out their new quarterback sophomore Alexander Manning.

"We can still stretch it, but we have a lot of intermediate routes and I feel like our running game is more established," London football head coach Robbie Moreno said. "It has more to do with an experienced line."

Lee also plays linebacker on the Pirates' defense. He said advice from his uncle Dat Nguyen, a former Texas A&M and Dallas Cowboys linebacker, has played a factor.

"He's really helped me with like the experience part of like learning my reads and making sure I know what I'm doing," Lee, a senior running back and linebacker for London, said. "Making sure I hit my shoulder so I know how to take a hit."

Orange Grove also started a new quarterback this season, Logan Rodriguez. So far he's proven he can be a dual-threat on the field.

"You know he definitely stepped up to the quarterback that we need him to be," Orange Grove senior outside linebacker and wide receiver Robert Silva said. "He's got a lot of assets around him. Guys that can put up great yards. Jump great heights."

The London Pirates will debut their new turf featuring the London logo at midfield and Pirate emblems on the 25 yard line.

"It's our first live game ever at London, so we'll have a packed house," Moreno said. "Two good teams going at it, so we're excited."

Our Game Night South Texas matchup between Orange Grove and London kicks off on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Pirate Stadium. Catch the game live on the C.W.