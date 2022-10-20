Game Night South Texas: Miller (7-0, 4-0) vs. Veterans Memorial (5-2, 4-0)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Our Game Night South Texas Thursday kickoff features the biggest rivalry in Corpus Christi ISD all season, Miller (7-0, 4-0) versus Veterans Memorial (5-2, 4-0).

"I think it's great. I think it brings Corpus together," said Ben Bitner, Veterans Memorial football head coach. "I think it's an anticipated game every year."

The rivalry continues on the big stage. Miller and Veterans Memorial will battle for the UIL 5A-DI District 14 lead.

"To our community, to CCISD, it's great to see two teams in the district go after it," said Justen Evans, Miller football head coach.

Both teams undefeated in district with 4 wins.

"Mentally ready. Being physical with them because they are going to be physical with us, but we just got to outplay them," said Lonnie Adkism, Miller senior wide receiver and defensive back. "Out-smart them and just play our game. Be humble."

Miller has not defeated Veterans Memorial since 2019, but this year the Bucs believe in the depth they have on their roster. Miller's offense is run by two quarterbacks and together they've totaled 2,099 passing yards.

"It allows us to give multiple kids the ball and play multiple guys on defense and even in our kicking and special teams," said Evans. "It's been really good for us."

Both teams have talent all over the field.

"You know 3 or 4 running backs that have carried the ball really, really well. I think we have 9 or 10 receivers that have been important all year," said Bitner. "I think we've done a good job getting everybody involved."

The Eagles, led by senior quarterback Elijah Durrette, have a balanced attack totaling over 1700 rushing and passing yards.

"We can run the ball. Bring the guys in the box, and when they bring the guys in the box it opens up every passing play we have," said Elijah Durrette, Veterans Memorial senior quarterback.

The district lead will be on the line, but the Eagles and Bucs are looking to quiet the noise and focus on the game.

"It's a good team over there. They play hard," said Nicolas Nunez, Miller senior linebacker. "We're going to go in there and just execute and just play our game."

"I think it's a good matchup for everyone," said Isaac Rojas, Veterans Memorial wide receiver and kicker. "You know receivers, d-line, all positions. I think it's going to be a good game and real competitive."

Our Game Night South Texas coverage starts at 7 p.m. this Thursday. Fans can catch the game at Buc Stadium or watch the game live on KRIS 6.

