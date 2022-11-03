Game Night South Texas: King (2-7, 2-4) vs. Veterans Memorial (7-2, 6-0)

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — It's the last week before high school football playoffs, and our last Game Night South Texas of the 2022 season features King (2-7, 2-4) and Veterans Memorial (7-2, 6-0).

The Veterans Memorial Eagles' undefeated 5A-DI District 14 record (6-0) along with their three shutouts showcases their dominance on the field.

"The chemistry has been great since offseason," said Luke Johnson, Veterans Memorial junior free safety and receiver. "Since spring ball we've been working all of us as a receiver group. We've been really coming together and the chemistry has shown as the season has gone by."

The Eagles offense totals over 2,000 rushing and passing yards, and a lot of that power comes from their offensive line.

"This year I think our line is just a little bit more athletic and we've come together as a family almost," said Aiden Mercado, Veterans Memorial senior left guard.

Veterans Memorial faces off against King, and the Mustangs are riding a two-game winning streak.

"I think we have a better chemistry," said Nathan Reyes, King senior wide receiver and safety. "I think we trust our coach (Doug Foster) a lot more now. We're more comfortable running plays doing this and that. Our defense has gotten better."

King's offense has rushed for at least 200 yards in two of the last three games.

"Our offensive line has really come together, worked as a team," said Daniel Castillo, King senior right tackle offensive line. "We're starting to get our blocks down. We're starting to get our roles and altogether the run game has been really good."

This will be the Mustangs last game of the season, while the Eagles fly to playoffs. Both teams want to showcase their hard work.

"Oh it feels good. Everybody tune in," said Johnson. "Come watch us and see us play."

Our Game Night South Texas matchup between King and Veterans Memorial kicks off at 7 p.m. from Buc Stadium live on our sister station, KDF.