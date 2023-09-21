Game Night South Texas: Flour Bluff (1-2) travels to Rockport-Fulton (0-4) Thursday

Our week five Game Night South Texas matchup is a last chance test for the Flour Bluff Hornets (1-2) and Rockport-Fulton Pirates (0-4) before their bye week that leads into district play.

The Flour Bluff Hornets scheduled one of the toughest non-district line-ups to start the season, and so far like last season their receivers are a challenge to contain.

"Yeah our receiver corps is really great," Andre Mimms, Flour Bluff junior wide receiver, said. "'Cam' Cameran Dickson and 'T' (Jayden Johnson) we just have a thing, you know."

"That's just a deal where you want them all to be able to touch the ball, so defenses have to prepare for all of them," Chris Steinbruck, Flour Bluff football head coach, said. "We're going to have single coverage and we have a great quarterback in Jayden Paluseo, so a lot of times we're going to have good match-ups there."

Flour Bluff's defense returned a majority of their secondary, but it's their defensive line that's really starting to come together.

"I like the intensity. They're physical. Like we have Haden Phillips and then we also got Kevin Burnette," Cameron DeJong, Flour Bluff senior defensive back, said. "They're both physical starting at D tackle."

Rockport-Fulton's defense has done a great job lately shutting down offenses on first and second down.

"Now it's just one of those things where we've got to get better at third and long, and defending the deep balls," Jacob Bible, Rockport-Fulton football head coach, said. "We're going to work on that this week, and hopefully that will show this Thursday night."

That includes sniping interceptions like Dawson Phillips did against Ingleside week three. The Pirates have forced a turnover to start the game the last two match-ups.

"Last week we came out with an interception too, so that started us off hot," Adrian Estrada, Rockport-Fulton senior defensive end and tight end, said. "We just got to execute the plays. Score a touchdown right away and set the tone."

Junior first-year starting quarterback Sean Howell says the Pirates have the pieces, they just have to build on their chemistry.

"Definitely Dawson No. 5. He's been a huge receiver for us this year," Sean Howell, Rockport-Fulton junior quarterback, said. "Traey (Alvarado) our running back has been huge. Adrian (Estrada) and Noah (Jones) on the defensive line have been just dominant for us this year, and I think everything is eventually going to come together."

Flour Bluff and Rockport-Fulton kickoff our week five Game Night South Texas matchup on Thursday at 7 p.m. live on our sister station, the C.W.