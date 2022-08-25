Game Night South Texas features the Battle of the Wildcats

The Battle of the Wildcats is an annual tradition in the Coastal Bend, and the Game Night South Texas matchup is kicking off the high school football season.

Lately, it's been a little one-sided. Calallen has won the last seven meetings in this series. G-P's last victory was back in 2014, 27-24.

The Battle of the Wildcats between Gregory-Portland and Calallen is always memorable no matter who wins or loses.

"I have a chip on my shoulder from last year. They have a great running back, Epi Hinojosa," said Khalid Gholsby, Gregory-Portland senior defensive end. "He took one of our safeties last year, so I got to get him back for him."

Gregory-Portland remembers Epi from last year and how the Callalan running back ran a season-high 313 yards against them, including a 90-yard touchdown.

"I like the combo of me and Epi," said Luke Medina, Calallen junior running back and cornerback. "It really just sets the backfield for us and we're confident in all of ourselves since me and Epi play at the same time."

G-P is bringing back an experienced offense led by quarterback Brandon Redden and running back Dalvin Batts.

"Their quarterback was pretty tough," said Alex Quitegua, Calallen senior free safety. "He was pretty heavy to take down to hit and their running back was pretty fast."

"I just think the offense is going to be explosive," said Brandon Redden, Gregory-Portland senior quarterback. "I mean we got a good running back. (Dalvin) Batts is coming back. I mean he's a great running back. He rushed for 2,000 yards last year."

Calallen defeated G-P last season 41-19, but they learned from that loss, going three rounds deep in the playoffs.

"You know they went to the Regional Final game last year and played against Flour Bluff," said Steve Campbell, Calallen football head coach. "It came down to a trick play otherwise they might have been the one in the Semifinals."

Calallen has set the standard the past seven seasons, but G-P second-year head coach Brent Davis' culture change could shock the perennial power.

"We weren't real competitive in that game last year, so I know if we can get to their level and get to where we're beating them then we're going to be one of the best teams in South Texas," said Brent Davis, Gregory-Portland football head coach.

The Game Night South Texas matchup between G-P and Calallen kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. Tune in to KRIS 6 to watch the game live.

Plus, check out exclusive interview in our preview show on KRIS 6 before the game at 6:30 p.m.