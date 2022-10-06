Game Night South Texas: Carroll vs. Moody

ALICE, TX — Our Game Night South Texas live matchup features two Corpus Christi ISD teams, the Carroll Tigers and Moody Trojans. Moody looking to win their first game of the season on homecoming.

The Moody Trojans (0-5) and Carroll Tigers (3-2) are Corpus Christi ISD rivals, but lately it's been a little one-sided. Moody has won the past six matchups.

"It's a rivalry game for us. Carroll is Carroll," said Michael Cantu, Moody football head coach. "They've always been a tremendous program and they're doing really well this year, so we're excited about playing them."

The Tigers are doing so well that they enter the week with a 3-2 record. That's 3 more wins than Carroll had last season after going 0-10. The same can't be said for the Trojans who have 5 losses this season.

"We would like to see improvements all around," said Quatro Guevara, Moody senior defensive end and tight end. "I feel like our offense could click a little bit better. Our defense could click better. What's worked for us is that we go hard everyday in practice. It's what keeps us going."

Moody's offense has relied on their ground game led by senior quarterback Jon-Michael Ortega.

"What has worked this season is a little bit of our run game and mixing it up with a little big of passing," said Jon-Michael Ortega, Moody senior quarterback. "What I'd like to see improve more is just our offense working together."

Execution and limiting mistakes will be key, and Carroll's defense is ready.

"Moody's offense they're really a smash mouth team, running slot-T and stuff like that," said Leroy Rodriguez, Carroll senior running back and cornerback. "I feel like we can fill the gaps and we've been practicing on it a lot."

Tigers' quarterback Benny Hernandez has an arsenal of talent.

"Our QB is doing really good. He's just finding us deep," said Jasion Juarez, Carroll senior wide receiver and cornerback. "He's like they're down there somewhere and Leroy is finding the holes and our line is opening gaps for us. When we get in our rhythm we get in our rhythm, so hopefully we can stay in that rhythm."

Tune into our Game Night South Texas live broadcast tomorrow from Cabaniss Stadium as the Carroll Tigers battle the Moody Trojans. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and we will air the game on our sister station, KDF.