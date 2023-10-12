Game Night South Texas: Carroll and Veterans Memorial matchup in district duel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's week 8 of the Texas high school football season, and our Game Night South Texas live matchup this week was a close one last year. Decided by one touchdown between the Carroll Tigers (4-2, 2-1) and Veterans Memorial Eagles (5-1, 3-0).

"They know how big this game means to us and how much of an impact it will make on this season," Carroll senior quarterback Matt Rodriguez said.

Last year Carroll fell short to Veterans Memorial 28-21, but this season both teams needed to reload their roster.

"I feel like our sophomores have a big impact on how we're doing this season, and they know what we're trying to do," Rodriguez said.

"I mean I think our young guys are starting to learn and play faster," Veterans Memorial football head Coach Ben Bitner said. "I think that we're playing more unselfishly than we have earlier in the year, and I think we're playing harder."

Eagle's first-year starting quarterback Billy White III had help building chemistry early on from his lead back to his o-line.

"Well I feel like everyone, like our line especially, will be a lot better this week," Luke Moya, Veterans Memorial running back, said. "Especially our receiver corps since we have a lot of impact players."

White's connection with his experienced receiver corps, led by Christian Sabsook, has tallied nearly 1,700 passing yards in six games played.

"I think that we've been rolling a couple of weeks," Sabsook, Veterans Memorial's senior receiver and cornerback said. "I know Carroll just won their last game, but it was a close game. I feel like we're ready to come in and take over."

Meanwhile Carroll's running back Robert Muhammad has carried the load rushing for 722 yards and 8 touchdowns.

"You know, Robert has had tremendous gains and you know we've also had players like Jessie Garcia step up as well," Cal Neatherlin, Carroll football head coach, said. "I would say our offensive line has done very well."

The goal for Carroll's defense is to cause havoc up front. Hoping to limit the amount of time Veterans Memorial has to throw and find a receiver.

"We got to play our best and hope for the best, but it really comes down to are we willing to step up," Carroll defensive end and nose guard Jonathan Hall said. "Are we willing to play."

Our Game Night South Texas matchup kicks off at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Buc Stadium live on KDF.