Game Night South Texas: Calallen vs. Gregory-Portland live on KRIS 6 Thursday

For the third season in-a-row, the Calallen and Gregory-Portland football teams will be meeting up in the first week of the Texas high school football season. The Battle of the Wildcats has been a little one-sided lately, but one squad is eager to change that.

"It gets you ready," Gregory-Portland senior linebacker and tight end Brodie Mitchell said. "It's the perfect way to kick off the season."

Gregory-Portland and Calallen football are set to battle on the gridiron for the 71st time in program history.

"39 years ago when we played them they beat us 69-0, so we've come a long way," Calallen second-year football head coach Steve Campbell said. "It's a great rivalry game. Brent Davis' coaching staff does a tremendous job."

Calallen has held control of the Battle of the Wildcats rivalry by winning the last eight meetings.

"You know, they've gotten the best of us the two years I've been here, so we've got to find a way to get over that hurdle and get back to G-P and Calallen," Gregory-Portland third-year football head coach Brent Davis said. "It's only a rival if you can beat them every now and then."

During the 2022 season, Calallen ended with a (13-1) overall record. Their only loss in the playoffs. Now they return a few starters like running back Luke Medina who will help their new quarterback.

"I'm looking forward to the heavy run-game," Mitchell said. "I think it will be a challenge for us, but I think we got them."

Gregory-Portland junior quarterback Reed Dooms has an arsenal of skill players returning that can assist during his second season at the helm.

"He's a good quarterback," Campbell said. "He's got the Harrison brothers on both sides either side of him and they're both very good athletes. We're going to have a hard time containing those two boys."

The blue, red and white Wildcats are bringing back seven starters on offense that went two rounds deep in the playoffs last fall.

"I feel good about who we got coming back," Davis said. "We had several sophomores playing a lot for us last year on offense and those guys have grown up quite a bit. We're excited about what they're going to be able to do."

Call it cliche, but iron sharpens iron and that describes the Calallen and Gregory-Portland matchup.

"You know it's a great test," Calallen junior linebacker and running back Jude Hernandez said. "Going into playoffs is going to be really hard, and they're a great team. It's going to be great."

KRIS 6 News Game Night South Texas coverage starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Fans can catch the game at Hornets Stadium or watch the game live on KRIS 6.