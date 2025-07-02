Game Night South Texas 2025 schedule features 9 games; Sinton hosts Alice week 3

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Game Night South Texas returns to the Coastal Bend to highlight nine live games on TV this 2025 high school football season. Thursday games will primarily air on our KRIS sister station KDF. All games will kickoff around 7:05 p.m. with the broadcast starting at 7.

The Corpus Christi ISD rivalry between Miller and Veterans Memorial kicks off the schedule on Aug. 28 on KRIS 6. Last year the Buccaneers won 41-7, but they graduated a big senior class including their quarterback and running back. It's time to reload, while Veterans Memorial returns junior running back Andrew Charlebois and more.

The other KRIS 6 matchup is another GNST rematch from last season between Calallen and Carroll. A very close game, in favor of the Tigers 27-21. Calallen scored all 21 of their points in the second half, nearly making a comeback.

The rest of the schedule airs on KDF. London hosts two games on TV in 2025. The Pirates battle Refugio Sept. 4 and Orange Grove in district play week 11. Alice and Sinton face off week 3. Both teams will have a new quarterback in 2025. GNST starts district play with Robstown at Rockport-Fulton on Oct. 23.

CCISD closes out the second half of the season. Ray battles Ingleside on Sept. 25 and King and Moody's district duel is set for Oct. 30.

GNST returns to Javelina Stadium at Texas A&M Kingsville to highlight the H.M. King Brahmas against San Antonio Edgewood Memorial on Oct. 9.

KRIS 6

The goal is to live stream all of the games on our KRIS 6 website.