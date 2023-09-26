Game Changer Week 5: Sinton's Rob Thomas

SINTON, Texas — KRIS 6 News's high school football Game Changer of the Week from week five made an impact on both offense and defense. Congratulations to Sinton Pirates senior wide receiver and defensive back Rob Thomas.

"This was definitely revenge," Thomas said. "We wanted this game."

Last year Sinton lost a heartbreaker to La Vernia 28-27, but not this time. Pirates senior Rob Thomas made an impact all over the field, leading Sinton to a 47-42 victory.

"Rob took that personal because in their comeback last year to beat us one of those plays was a pass play that Rob did not cover," Sinton football head coach Michael Troutman said.

Thomas ended the game with two receptions for 93 yards. On defense he snagged one interception and added 10 tackles, including a solo fourth down stop in the third quarter.

"It was like a Hail Mary tackle basically," Sinton senior defensive back and wide receiver Rob Thomas said. "I grabbed him by his shoulder pads and tried to pull him back with all my strength and got him down on like a half yard away from a first down."

Sinton did not score until their second drive, and it was a major momentum boost.

"Triston (Handson) threw me a perfect pass, and I just broke free," Thomas said. "That's what we work for in practice those plays like that."

A 34-yard pass that turned into an 89-yard touchdown.

"My initial thought was nobody is catching him because Rob is very fast," Troutman said. It was a beautiful catch. It was on stride."

Sinton's win over La Vernia improved their record to (2-2) in non-district play.

"I think this made a real big statement," Thomas said. "It states that Sinton Pirate football is here to play, and that we're going to try to come back with another district win and a deep run in the playoffs."

Up next, Sinton (2-2) ends their non-district schedule with a road trip to Raymondville (1-4). Kickoff is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Burnett Stadium.