Game Changer Week 4: Tuloso-Midway's Jeremiah Pacheco

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our week four Game Changer of the Week played a factor in Tuloso-Midway's 40-0 shutout against West Oso on Game Night South Texas. Warriors' senior Jeremiah Pacheco ended the night with two touchdowns.

The undefeated Tuloso-Midway Warriors (4-0) know the importance of special teams, and at the end of the first half against West Oso Warriors senior Jeremiah Pacheco took advantage of an opportunity.

"We practice that a lot. I'm a scoop and score guy, so the person on the side is supposed to block the ball and that's my job," Pacheco said. "Everybody does their job right and success happens."

Pacheco ran it all the way back giving T-M a 23-zip lead at halftime, but he was not done there. Pacheco snagged two interceptions in the fourth quarter, one for an 80-yard pick six.

"One of our tenants as a program is that we want kids to cross train. Means that if we have a defensive back we want him to be able to play receiver," Kris O'Neal, Tuloso-Midway football head coach, said. "That if he's athletic he can be on kickoff, kickoff return. We treat our special teams very seriously, and he's a kid that fits that role. We're really thankful for how much effort he gives."

Tuloso-Midway is now 4-0 to start the season for the first time since 2009, and a lot of their success stems from their teamwork.

"It feels great. We always come out here and work everyday hard," Pacheco said. "Coaches prepare us right and we always come out here as a team."

"They really feed off each other," O'Neal said. "You can see how much they care about each other by their effort, and we preach that, they live it and we executed on the field."

Up next, Tuloso-Midway kicks off UIL District 16 4A-DI with a home game against the H.M. King Brahmas (2-2) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.