Game Changer Week 3: Carroll's Benny Hernandez and Aransas Pass' George Acosta

Our week 3 Game Changer is split between Carroll senior quarterback Benny Hernandez and Aransas Pass senior running back George Acosta.

"Before the game I came out a little anxious, excited to play, but Coach Wright told me to kind of calm down," said Hernandez. "Just do what I do and I was able to get passes out."

Carroll senior quarterback Benny Hernandez led the Tigers to a 54-10 win over Economedes in week three. He completed 10-13 passes for 236 yards and 3 touchdowns.

"Last year I wasn't that smart with reads. I kind of forced a lot of passes, but this year it's better."

"He's Tailor-made for our offense," said Cal Neatherlin, Carroll football head coach. "He's got a strong arm, he's very smart, he understands what we're trying to do and he just gets the ball to our players."

In three games played this season, Hernandez has thrown for 651 total yards and 8 touchdowns along with 2 interceptions.

"The O-line. That's the key part to us scoring. I know we got skill wise and everything we got great skill players, but it's in the trenches because if they don't give me time I can't get the ball out to the skills."

I'd also like to highlight the senior running back from Aransas Pass. George Acosta rushed 303 yards, breaking a Panthers school record, on 30 carries and totaled 6 touchdowns. Four of the runs were over 40 yards. Plus, he helped Aransas Pass end their 14-game losing streak to Skidmore-Tynan, winning 40-34.

