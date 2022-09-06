Game Changer Week 2: West Oso's Elijah Huff

Our Game Changer from week two of high school football is a senior that showcased his skills live in our Game Night South Texas matchup. Meet the running back from West Oso.

"He's very quiet. A lot of people don't understand, but Elijah (Huff) is very quiet," said Brad Smithey, West Oso football head coach. "Humble and a hard worker. Definitely somebody you just enjoy having. He makes everybody around him better."

Last week West Oso running back Huff rushed for 289 yards and 6 touchdowns against St. John Paul II.

"My line they work hard all week to make sure that we have a good run game during the games and stuff," said Huff, senior running back and cornerback. "It was really kind of easy."

Huff also snagged an interception on defense last week, and all of his stats came from the first half.

"It's really the fans," said Huff. "They give me and a boost and stuff to be able to show out in front of my community and my school."

Huff has rushed for over 400 yards after playing two games. His longest carry going 57 yards.

"It's the not give up mentality and I want to win," said Huff.

"That's just what he does and when he finds it he's off to the races," said Smithey.

The West Oso Bears (1-1) travel to undefeated San Diego (2-0) this Friday to face the Vaqueros. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.