Game Changer Week 1: Flour Bluff's Jayden Johnson and Jayden Paluseo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Week one of Texas high school football featured a lot of exciting matchups, including KRIS 6 News Game of the Week: A battle between Boerne and Flour Bluff.

The Flour Bluff Hornets moved up eight spots to No. 10 in UIL 5A-DII after taking down the 4A-DI state runner-up Boerne Greyhounds 42-35 in Game of the Week.

"I feel great. I've been looking forward to that game for months and months now," Flour Bluff junior quarterback Jayden Paluseo said. "I mean we knew it was going to be a challenge, so I think we were all pretty ready for it."

The Hornets got on the board first on a pass from Paluseo to senior receiver Jayden Johnson.

"I think that was the first touchdown of the game. I was so excited that we scored," Paluseo said. "I mean we got the first score of the game. That set the tone on the opening drive."

The Hornets scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, winning 42-35 and taking home the Game of the Week trophy.

"Oh it was exciting," Flour Bluff senior wide receiver and defensive back Jayden Johnson said. "Take down the No. 2 team and then you know show out myself, so it was good."

Two players that played a huge factor on offense are the week one Co-Game Changer of the Week. Johnson and Paluseo connected on 12 passes for 268 yards and 3 touchdowns

"I mean our connection is there," Johnson. "My route running I work on it alone too, and Coach Baker and his schemes they work and they produce touchdowns."

The Hornets call it the Jayden Connection.

"I mean we love the name obviously, but I mean it's always been there. Even since last year whenever I became the starter," Paluseo said. "Me and him have always just clicked and I love having him as my receiver."

Paluseo ended the game with 420 passing yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.

"What we've always worked on is trying to find a play and use as least amount of communication as possible," Paluseo said. "Me and Jayden specifically can see a defense and we know without even talking to each other what we want to run.

A bond that's even stronger off the field, and it should help the Hornets as they get closer to district and playoffs.

"It's a good friendship because not everything is about football," Johnson said. "You now we still have that fun relationship and still friends and still able to connect outside of just football."

The Flour Bluff Hornets are home again this Friday, hosting the Laredo United South Panthers at 7 p.m.