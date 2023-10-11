G-P hangs on to UIL District 29 5A north zone lead over Victoria West on Tuesday Volleys

PORTLAND, Texas — The Gregory-Portland Lady Cats improved their season record to (22-16, 6-0) after defeating UIL District 29 5A north zone opponent, Victoria West, 3-2. Madison Kilgore led the Lady Cats with 19 kills and Morgan Suggs added 15 more at the net.
Up next, G-P is on the road to Miller on Friday at 5 p.m.
SCORES
Victoria West 2, Gregory-Portland 3 (25-20, 17-25, 16-25, 25-23, 15-12)
King 3, Moody 0 (24-26, 24-26, 29-31)
Ray 3, Miller 0
Laredo Harmony 0, Alice 3
Calhoun 3, West Oso 0
Ingleside 1, Beeville 3
Rockport-Fulton 0, Sinton 3
Skidmore-Tynan 3, Orange Grove 0