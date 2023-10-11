G-P hangs on to UIL District 29 5A north zone lead over Victoria West on Tuesday Volleys

PORTLAND, Texas — The Gregory-Portland Lady Cats improved their season record to (22-16, 6-0) after defeating UIL District 29 5A north zone opponent, Victoria West, 3-2. Madison Kilgore led the Lady Cats with 19 kills and Morgan Suggs added 15 more at the net.

Up next, G-P is on the road to Miller on Friday at 5 p.m.