G-P defeats Miller, IWA sweeps St. John Paul II and Carroll tops Moody

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gregory-Portland Wildcats boys basketball team is off to a solid start after defeating Miller 67-59 in their UIL 5A district 29 north zone matchup. Shawn Williams led the Wildcats with 37 points, over half the team total.

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Gregory-Portland 67, Miller 59 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Alice 56, H.M. King 49

Skidmore-Tynan 62, Woodsboro 44

San Isidro 43, Taft 82

Orange Grove 35, Ingleside 52

McMullen County 55, Aransas Pass 59

Moody 25, Carroll 76 (HIGHLIGHTS)

La Villa 14, Agua Dulce 66

HSE 38, Bishop 83

IWA 51, St. John Paul II 34 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Flour Bluff 79. London 57

Odem 43, Falfurrias 52

Veterans Memorial 87, King 55

Refugio 30, Port Aransas 55