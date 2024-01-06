G-P defeats Miller, IWA sweeps St. John Paul II and Carroll tops Moody

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Gregory-Portland Wildcats boys basketball team is off to a solid start after defeating Miller 67-59 in their UIL 5A district 29 north zone matchup. Shawn Williams led the Wildcats with 37 points, over half the team total.
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES
Gregory-Portland 67, Miller 59 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Alice 56, H.M. King 49
Skidmore-Tynan 62, Woodsboro 44
San Isidro 43, Taft 82
Orange Grove 35, Ingleside 52
McMullen County 55, Aransas Pass 59
Moody 25, Carroll 76 (HIGHLIGHTS)
La Villa 14, Agua Dulce 66
HSE 38, Bishop 83
IWA 51, St. John Paul II 34 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Flour Bluff 79. London 57
Odem 43, Falfurrias 52
Veterans Memorial 87, King 55
Refugio 30, Port Aransas 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL SCORES
Ingleside 58, Orange Grove 27
Goliad 41, George West 39
Tuloso-Midway 46, Calallen 47 (HIGHLIGHTS OF BUZZER BEATER)
Gregory-Portland 58, Miller 30
Skidmore-Tynan 38, Woodsboro 16
Veterans Memorial 72, King 21
Refugio 31, Port Aransas 46