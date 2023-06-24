Friday Favorites: Little League umpire, gender reveal and Beeville's dancing lifter

Late in June, Coastal Bend social media was full of happy moments in sports. Sports Director Larissa Liska shares her top three on Friday Favorites.

Little League Umpire: Randy Ambrose enjoys being behind the plate. He not only makes it fun for the kids when he calls for strike three, but he also gives the young ballplayers advice on their pitches and helps them learn the game. Thank you Randy!

Gender Reveal: It took Rammie Torres a few at-bats, but third times the charm. The perfect pitch revealed a baby girl. Rammie and Mirna Pena's third daughter in the family. Congratulations to the Torres family!

Beeville's Dancing Lifter: Thursday's are for Tejano music in the Beeville Trojan weight room and Manuel Hernandez is teaching all his teammate the art of dancing.