Four Coastal Bend baseball teams advance to Regional Semifinals fourth round 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four Coastal Bend high school baseball teams remain in the UIL playoff hunt between 3A and 4A in the Regional Semifinals fourth round.

UIL 4A

No. 7 Calallen vs. No. 22 Needville

Game 1: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Riverside Stadium in Victoria

Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m. at Cabaniss Sports Complex

Game 3 (If Needed): Saturday at 7 p.m. at TBD

Bishop vs. No. 15 Boerne

Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. in Jourdanton

Game 2: Friday at 1 p.m. at Nelson Wolff Stadium

Game 3 (If Needed): Saturday at 11 a.m. at Coastal Bend College

UIL 3A

No. 3 London vs. No. 14 Columbus

Game 1: Wednesday at 7 p.m. at SAISD Sports Complex (1000 Edwards, San Antonio, TX 78204)

Game 2: Saturday at 4 p.m. at UTSA

Game 3 (If Needed): 30 minutes after Game 2

No. 24 Falfurrias vs. Industrial (TBA)