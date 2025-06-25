Former Maryland coach Mark Montgomery to lead Texas A&M-Corpus Christi softball

Mark Montgomery has been named the next head softball coach at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, the university's athletic department announced.

Montgomery brings 23 years of collegiate head coaching experience to the position, including 20 years at the Division I level. He has accumulated 858 total wins in his career with over 650 at the college level and has made four NCAA Tournament appearances.

"I am honored to be the next head softball coach at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi," Montgomery said. "I want to sincerely thank Adrian Rodriguez and [Deputy AD] Eric Schultz. Their confidence in me to lead and grow this program means the world to me."

Montgomery most recently served as the head softball coach at the University of Maryland from 2020-23 before joining the Islanders program as its ninth head coach in history.

"I am committed to working alongside them, the amazing staff of the Islanders Athletic department, as well as the outstanding student athletes on the softball team. I look forward to the challenges ahead, the successes we will achieve together, and the opportunity to grow this program to a level of national distinction," Montgomery said.

The new coach emphasized his coaching philosophy as he takes over the program.

"I believe in the power of hard work, collaboration, and a winning mindset. Values that will guide us as we strive for greatness on the field, in the classroom, and in life. We want to win conference championships but more importantly we want to build something extraordinary that our university, alumni, and the Corpus Christi community will all be proud of," Montgomery said.

Montgomery will assume his role immediately.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.