Flour Bluff's Wilson inks commitment to Texas Lutheran basketball

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff High School celebrated college signing day for senior Hayden Wilson. The four-year letterman inked his commitment to play basketball for Texas Lutheran University.

Wilson left his mark on the court averaging 10 rebounds, 8 points and 5.5 assists per game with the Hornets. The team captain post player said TLU was the best decision for his future.

"I can continue playing basketball, continue grinding and get a degree in criminal justice so I can have a good future for myself," Wilson said. "Just hope the plan follows through."