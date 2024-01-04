Flour Bluff's Santos signs with University of Dallas baseball

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff senior first baseman Karson Santos signed his National Letter of Intent to play for the University of Dallas baseball program.

This spring season at Flour Bluff will be Santos' second year on varsity with the Hornets. He is excited to help the Dallas team as a power hitter, but it also helped that he felt right at home with the Crusadors.

"I always told myself that I was going to go with the first school that offered me and I have family in Dallas so it only felt right," Santos said. "I really like Coach (Nate) Ramsey. He's the coach that gave me the offer. I feel like I can vibe with him like I do with my coaches here, so it felt nice to have a coach that will mentor me throughout the next four years of my life."

Santos plans on studying legal studies to become a lawyer.