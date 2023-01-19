Flour Bluff's playoff experienced roster adds depth

We are not even a week into high school softball practice and the Flour Bluff Lady Hornets are focused on making another deep playoff run. Flour Bluff is hitting the ground running after coming off a trip to the UIL 5A State Quarterfinals.

"Bring off what we did last year. Bring the energy back. Not the outcome we wanted, but we ended in a really good spot for us," Jade Moreno, Flour Bluff pitcher said.

The Lady Hornets, led by head coach Aspen Auger, bring back an experienced roster with only two new players.

"We got some new additions this year that I think will definitely help us out on the defense, and we have tons of seniors. We have seven seniors, so with that experience, I think all around we'll be a very good team," Isabella Perez, Flour Bluff senior captain catcher said.

"Since almost all of our infield is coming back that's going to help us a lot. Just making the easy plays. The ones that should happen. It will happen a lot more, but I do have confidence in our outfielders. We have some new girls," Moreno said.

Flour Bluff plans on rotating three pitchers including UT Arlington signee Jade Moreno.

"I do think what will make us tough is the less district games, so our arms will be more fresh going into playoffs and such. I do think either way whoever we pitch will feel confident and we will do great," Moreno added.

The Lady Hornets are eager to make it to the state tournament for the first time in program history.

"I think this year definitely our goal is to make it to state. We were so close last year, and just getting that taste of state would be great this year and going out with a bang,"Perez said.

Softball scrimmages start on Saturday, Jan. 28 and the first day of games begins Monday, Feb. 13. Baseball practice is back in action this Friday.