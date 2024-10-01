Flour Bluff's Jayden Paluseo named Game Changer in week 5 of 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our week 5 Game Changer of the Week delivered touchdown passes to five different Hornet receivers on Friday. Give credit to 5-foot-11 Flour Bluff senior quarterback Jayden Paluseo on doing a great job of spreading the wealth.

“Think it just shows how diverse and how many weapons we have on the offensive side of the ball," Paluseo said. "If you want to try to double one person that means you leave another weapon 1-on-1 and it’s tough for opposing defenses.”

Paluseo was laser focused as the Hornets defeated Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Memorial 55-17. He completed 16 of 18 passes for 260 yards.

“I feel like he was locked in so much last week where he’s able to find what they’re doing and really get a good look at it,” Brian Baker, Flour Bluff offensive coordinator, said.

He also rushed for 40 yards and 1 touchdown.

“He’s pretty elusive too," Baker said. "If they are covering stuff he is able to use his legs and make the most of that with his legs.”

Paluseo has been able to make adjustments because his linemen have given him enough time.

“Two returners back from last year, but they’re doing a great job," Paluseo said. "I don’t even know if I’ve been sacked. If so, I know one of them was my fault, but they’re doing a great job up front.”

Flour Bluff’s offense was firing on all cylinders. They scored on every drive against PSJA Memorial.

“That was pretty awesome you know," Baker said. "I think we only had one penalty and we scored on every drive except the last one where we had the ball and just killed the clock out. I don’t know if we’ve ever done that before, so it was exciting.”

After 5 games Paluseo has thrown for 1,565 yards, which ranks in the top 10 in Texas on MaxPreps. For week 6, Flour Bluff will take a road trip down to Weslaco East for a UIL 5A-DI District 15 duel. Both teams are undefeated. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

“Super excited about it," Paluseo said. "Two undefeated teams go in and one defeated team comes out, so let’s hope it’s the maroon and white.”

Earlier this season, Paluseo announced his commitment to play Division 1 football and baseball for UTRGV. He'll be on the Vaqueros inaugural football roster.

So far in his third season as the starting quarterback, Paluseo totals 112 passing touchdowns for 8,371 yards.

-2021: 0 Passing Touchdowns

-2022: 44 Passing Touchdowns

-2023: 44 Passing Touchdowns

-2024: 24 Passing Touchdowns

Dave Campbell's Texas High School Football record books lists 19 players for career passing touchdowns. Colt McCoy, a legendary University of Texas at Austin QB, at 116 total touchdowns. He played for Tuscola Jim Ned from 2002-04. Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals quarterback, in on the list with 117 as well as Alice grad Cutter Stewart.