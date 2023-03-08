Flour Bluff's eighth inning walk-off upsets Bishop

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The UIL 5A Flour Bluff Lady Hornets held off the 4A Bishop Lady Badgers in their non-district duel going eight innings. FB senior Jade Moreno, a UT-Arlington signee, hit a walk-off 3-run homer to win the softball game 19-17.

Bishop trailed by five runs in the first inning, down 6-1, but then fought back to lower the margin and then take the lead in the third scoring 11 runs making it 12-6.

Saldana was in the pitcher's circle for Bishop. She went two innings, allowing six runs on six hits, striking out one and walking one. Cruz threw 5.1 innings in relief.