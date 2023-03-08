Watch Now
SportsFriday Night Fever

Actions

Flour Bluff's eighth inning walk-off upsets Bishop

Flour Bluff's eighth inning walk-off upsets Bishop
Flour Bluff's eighth inning walk-off upsets Bishop
Posted at 11:37 PM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-08 00:37:10-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The UIL 5A Flour Bluff Lady Hornets held off the 4A Bishop Lady Badgers in their non-district duel going eight innings. FB senior Jade Moreno, a UT-Arlington signee, hit a walk-off 3-run homer to win the softball game 19-17.

Bishop trailed by five runs in the first inning, down 6-1, but then fought back to lower the margin and then take the lead in the third scoring 11 runs making it 12-6.

Saldana was in the pitcher's circle for Bishop. She went two innings, allowing six runs on six hits, striking out one and walking one. Cruz threw 5.1 innings in relief.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Black History Month