Flour Bluff wins second consecutive UIL District 29-5A championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Lady Hornest (24-9) won their second consecutive UIL District 29-5A softball title after shutting out Gregory-Portland 12-0 on Monday. Flour Bluff has won three district softball titles in five seasons.

Senior starting pitcher Jade Moreno allowed 0 runs, 7 hits and 3 walks while dishing out 10 strikeous in 7 innings pitched.

The Lady Hornets scored first in the third inning, but it was their 7 runs scored in the sixth inning that shut down the Lady Cats. Flour Bluff's big bats in the inning were led by singles from Mia Ortega and Emily Mayo, a triple from Nevaeh Lanter and a double by Evelyn McPeak. The Lady Hornets racked up 17 hits in the game.

Gregory-Portland had a chance to score in the bottom of the fifth inning. Audrey Diercks hit a near perfect liner down the third base line. The Lady Cats base runner was sent past third to home plate where Kaitlynn Frakes throw from the outfield beat the runner for the tag out.

For more Friday Night Fever updates, click here, or follow our Facebook page.