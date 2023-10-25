Flour Bluff wins back-to-back district titles, plus more scores on Tuesday Volleys

PORTLAND, Texas — The Flour Bluff Lady Hornets end the high school volleyball regular season, winning back-to-back UIL 5A district 29 championships. They're in good company alongside Skidmore-Tynan, who also clinched consecutive titles.

Flour Bluff defeated Gregory-Portland in three sets (25-22, 25-22 and 25-20) on Tuesday. Lady Hornets junior Maggie Croft led Flour Bluff with 16 kills, followed by Cylie Wong (7), Alyssa Thornton (6), and senior captain Gabi Guerra (6), who hit the game-winning spike.

Lola Fisher surpassed 500 career assists on the season, adding 25 in this game on her 16th birthday. She also served up 3 aces. Ashley Stots added 14 assists.

Croft also dominated the net with 5 blocks. Talia Rodriguez and Wong each had 1. Also on defense, freshman libero Addison Mayo led the team with 22 digs, Croft tallied 11 and Rodriguez ended the match with 6.

SCORES

Flour Bluff 3, Gregory-Portland 0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-20)

Sinton 3, Ingleside 1

Skidmore-Tynan 3, Woodsboro 0

Refugio 3, Bloomington 2

H.M. King 0, Calallen 3

Harmony School of Excellence 0, Tuloso-Midway 3

Goliad 3, Aransas Pass 0

Veterans Memorial defeats Ray

Bi-District Playoff Match

UIL 2A: Skidmore-Tynan vs. Flatonia on Monday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. at Victoria West H.S.

Back 2 Back Undefeated District Champs!!! pic.twitter.com/1w0xgYltsf — Skidmore-Tynan Volleyball🏐 (@skidmore_vb) October 25, 2023