Flour Bluff takes UIL 5A District 29 South zone lead over Veterans Memorial

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Lady Hornets took sole ownership of UIL Dsitrict 29-5A after battling back from being down one set and defeating the Veterans Memorial Lady Eagles 3-1 (15-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-16) on Tuesday.

Lady Hornets junior Maggie Croft led Flour Bluff with 25 kills, followed by senior Cylie Wong with 11. Credit freshman libero Addison Mayo for helping contribute on defense to the setter/hitter connection.

Up next, Flour Bluff travels to King on Friday at 5 p.m.