Watch Now
SportsKRIS 6 Sports

Actions

Flour Bluff takes UIL 5A District 29 South zone lead over Veterans Memorial

Flour Bluff takes UIL 5A District 29 South zone lead over Veterans Memorial
Flour Bluff junior Maggie Croft celebrates spike against Veterans Memorial
Posted at 11:29 PM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 00:39:00-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Lady Hornets took sole ownership of UIL Dsitrict 29-5A after battling back from being down one set and defeating the Veterans Memorial Lady Eagles 3-1 (15-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-16) on Tuesday.

Lady Hornets junior Maggie Croft led Flour Bluff with 25 kills, followed by senior Cylie Wong with 11. Credit freshman libero Addison Mayo for helping contribute on defense to the setter/hitter connection.

Up next, Flour Bluff travels to King on Friday at 5 p.m.

Volleyball Scores from Oct. 3
Flour Bluff 3, Veterans Memorial 1
King 3, Carroll 1
Ray 3, Victoria East 0
Robstown 0, Calallen 3
Tuloso-Midway 3, Bishop 1
Ingleside 0, Sinton 3
Orange Grove 0, Port Lavaca Calhoun 3
Goliad 3, Odem 0
Taft 3, Mathis 0
Woodsboro 2, Refugio 3
Skidmore-Tynan 3, Bloomington 0
Charlotte 0, Three Rivers 3

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Tracking the Tropics