Flour Bluff shuts out Gregory-Portland 10-0, improving playoff chances

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff took care of some much needed business in UIL District 29-5A on Tuesday, shutting out Gregory-Portland 10-0. Their playoff chances are still alive, especially with Alice losing to King 3-1.

The Hornets opened up scoring in the bottom of the first with 2 ground outs thanks to Brayden Vancini and Brody Smith. Flour Bluff took full controll scoring 5 runs in the bottom of the fifth. Brody Smith, RJ Moreno, Raymond Aguilar and Fisher Davis drew a walk. Aiden Garcia grounded out for an RBI.

Moreno earned the win on the bump for Flour Bluff. He only gave up 1 hit and 1 walk, while striking out 7.

The Hornets end the regular season with a matchup againt King on Friday at 8 p.m. Flour Bluff won their first meeting against King 3-2.