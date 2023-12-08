Flour Bluff one of six Coastal Bend teams at the Dawson Family Wildcat Classic

PORTLAND, Texas — Six Coastal Bend teams are competing in the three-day Dawson Family Wildcat Classic boys basketball tournament at Gregory-Portland high school. 13 teams total are at the competition.

The Flour Bluff Hornets started day one with two victories. West Oso fell short to Bishop and Laredo Martin. Thursday's games determined bracket seeding.

The tournament continues on Friday with the opening day of bracket play.

SOME SCORES

Bishop 56, West Oso 39

Palmview 39, Flour Bluff 60 (HIGHLIGHTS)

Bishop 70, Laredo Martin 55

West Oso 57, Laredo Martin 66

