Flour Bluff one of many Coastal Bend teams winning UIL high school volleyball Bi-District title

ALICE, Texas — The Flour Bluff Lady Hornets started the 2023 UIL 5A playoffs with a sweep against Laredo Martin for the Bi-District championship (25-12, 25-16 and 25-9) in Alice on Halloween.

Flour Bluff junior Maggie Croft led the team with 18 kills, 14 digs and 5.5 blocks. Sophomore setter Lola Fisher led the Lady Hornets with 24 assists and 4 ace serves.

Up next, the Lady Hornets will battle McAllen High in the Area Championship later this week.

Area Second Round Schedule

5A

McAllen Memorial vs. Gregory-Portland

Sharyland vs. CC Veterans Memorial

Flour Bluff vs. McAllen

4A

Calallen vs. Sinton , Thursday at 6 p.m. in Sinton

Bishop vs. Devine

Calhoun vs. Tuloso-Midway

3A

George West vs. IDEA Frontier

Banquete vs. IDEA Pharr/Progreso

London vs. Monte Alto