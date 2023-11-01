Flour Bluff one of many Coastal Bend teams winning UIL high school volleyball Bi-District title

ALICE, Texas — The Flour Bluff Lady Hornets started the 2023 UIL 5A playoffs with a sweep against Laredo Martin for the Bi-District championship (25-12, 25-16 and 25-9) in Alice on Halloween.
Flour Bluff junior Maggie Croft led the team with 18 kills, 14 digs and 5.5 blocks. Sophomore setter Lola Fisher led the Lady Hornets with 24 assists and 4 ace serves.
Up next, the Lady Hornets will battle McAllen High in the Area Championship later this week.
Area Second Round Schedule
5A
McAllen Memorial vs. Gregory-Portland
Sharyland vs. CC Veterans Memorial
Flour Bluff vs. McAllen
4A
Calallen vs. Sinton, Thursday at 6 p.m. in Sinton
Bishop vs. Devine
Calhoun vs. Tuloso-Midway
3A
George West vs. IDEA Frontier
Banquete vs. IDEA Pharr/Progreso
London vs. Monte Alto
2A
Skidmore-Tynan vs. Milano
Premont vs. Stockdale
Three Rivers vs. Harper
Johnson City vs. Agua Dulce
Freer vs. Falls City