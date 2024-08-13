Flour Bluff leans on athleticism, physicality and leadership in UIL 5A-DI

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff football moved up to UIL 5A-DI this year, and they enter the season ranked No. 13 in Dave Campbell's preseason poll. The Hornets have a new head coach, Clynton Elwood. He's very familiar with the system, having served the past 10 years as defensive coordinator and entering season 16 at FBISD.

"We're trying to be the most physical team on the field Friday nights," Elwood said.

Flour Bluff returns five starters on defense. Junior lineman Anthony Mimms says the trenches are ready. Last year he totaled 43 tackles, 12 for loss and 4 sacks.

"Pretty good. We got Marcus Jones and Haden Phillips," Mimms said. "The right end they're fighting right now, but they're both doing pretty good."

The leadership is evenly spread across the field, including experienced lockdown defensive back Owen Aggus who made 50 tackles last fall.

"We have a good secondary," Aggus said. "We have a good D-line. We're physical. We're ready to go out there and play. We want to attack the offense."

The defense definitely gets prepared in practice going up against senior quarterback Jayden Paluseo, running back Cameron Johnson and the arsenal of receivers like Vanderbilt commit Cameran Dickson. Together Paluseo and Dickson connected on 946 yards and 12 touchdowns their junior year.

"Our offense gave us a hard time in the spring, you know trying to defend what they do," Elwood said. "What they do offensively is so good, and it's kid oriented where they play on the strengths and intelligence. Like J.J. Paluseo, Cameran Dickson and all of our skill players. We're really fortunate."

Flour Bluff kicks off their season against Mexico City at Hornet Stadium on Friday, Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Last year in UIL 5A-DII the Hornets ended with a (9-3) record, falling in the Regional Semifinals.

UIL District 15 5A-DI

Brownsville Rivera

Flour Bluff

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial

Donna

Donna North

Harlingen South

PSJA Memorial

PSJA North

Weslaco East

Paluseo is one of six senior quarterbacks in the Coastal Bend that were selected to compete in our first ever KRIS Super 6 Showcase. The combine will air on KRIS 6 on Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

