Flour Bluff junior Maggie Croft celebrates 1,000 kills in Lady Hornets sweep against London

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Lady Hornets celebrated a career milestone on the volleyball court on Tuesday. Junior middle blocker Maggie Croft surpassed the 1,000 kills mark a few game prior.

"Oh it's awesome. I love to be utilized from anywhere on the court," Croft said. "Like if someone is struggling I can be there to help them. It's awesome."

Flour Bluff defeated London in three sets, (25-12, 25-16 and 25-12). Croft added 18 more kills to her total. She now has 1,027.

Croft is one of the top spikers in the nation this season according to MaxPreps. She's 19th in the nation and ranks No. 10 in Texas with a hitting percentage of 0.414. Plus, she's currently in the top 25 with total kills this season at over 300.

Up next the Flour Bluff Hornets are on the road this Friday against the Gregory-Portland Lady Wildcats.