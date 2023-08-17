Flour Bluff Hornets have high expectations despite new swarm in the trenches

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over the past three seasons, the Flour Bluff Hornets have advanced at least four rounds deep in the playoffs. This year they're back in UIL 5A-DII with talented skill position players, but the big question is who's going to fill the role of Texas Tech signee Dylan Shaw on the offensive line.

The Flour Bluff Hornets have an electric offense with athletic upperclassmen, but it's the work junior quarterback Jayden Paluseo and his receiver corps put in over the offseason after just a year of playing together on varsity that's making the difference.

"Guys like Jayden Paluseo (quarterback), Andre Mimms (wide receiver), Cam Dickson (wide receiver) we get together on our own time and go to the junior high and run routes on our own time," Jayden Johnson, Flour Bluff senior wide receiver and defensive back said. "7on7 it greatly improved our connections."

The Hornets return six starters on offense, but only one on the o-line.

"This group is extremely hard working, and they're a little bit quicker," Chris Steinbruck, Flour Bluff football head coach, said. "I feel like they block better out in space, so it's just finding what fits them and their skill set."

On the other side of the ball there are seven defensive starters back on the field, but only two returners in the trenches led by senior defensive end Cristian Arriaga.

"Our defensive front I feel is going to be very strong this year. We have big linebackers and some big defensive tackles, and I'm very confident about that," Cristian Arriaga, Flour Bluff senior defensive end, said. "We have a defensive lineman on our right defensive end. He's about 6'4". New guy, but he's a very quick man. Good on the pass rush and excited to see what he can do."

Right out the gate, the Hornets' linemen will be put to the test against the UIL 4A-DI state runner-up Boerne Greyhounds, and they're ready for the challenge.

"Excitement around Flour Bluff football is here," Steinbruck said. "The community is excited and fired up, and just the opportunity to get to host No. 2 in the state Boerne the first game is really exciting."

The UIL 5A-DII No. 18 Hornets battle the UIL 4A-DI No. 2 Boerne Greyhounds on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. Last year, Flour Bluff fell to the Greyhounds 35-32.