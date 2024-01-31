Flour Bluff girls and Veterans Memorial boys sweep basketball series matchup

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff girls basketball team and Veterans Memorial boys held their lead in the UIL district 29-5A south zone after earning wins on Tuesday. Veterans Memorial hosted Flour Bluff.

The Veterans Memorial boys were down in the first half 33-23 against the Hornets, but then the Eagles outscored Flour Bluff in the fourth quarter 19-10. That comeback led Veterans Memorial to a 59-56 victory. Sophomore Sean Mondragon led the floor with 18 points.

The Flour Bluff Lady Hornets built an early lead and never looked back, winning 57-36. Junior Margaret Croft led the floor with 19 points.

"That's where (the paint) we get most of our points, but the past couple of games since Vets when we played them the first time we've been shooting a lot more efficiently from the outside," Margaret Croft, Flour Bluff junior guard and forward, said. "It's a lot more effective. Our all-around game has been getting a lot better, so it's like we don't depend as much on our inside game because we have both."

The girls start zone seed play next week, while the boys have another week of the regular season.