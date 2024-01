Flour Bluff girls and Veterans Memorial boys stay undefeated in district

"I think honestly it's our energy," Bonnie Buttram, Flour Bluff senior shooting guard, said. "We've been able to beat tough opponents this year. Definitely building each other up as the season is going on."

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Veterans Memorial 76, Flour Bluff 73

Three Rivers 58, Refugio 46

Skidmore-Tynan 65, Yorktown 43

Woodsboro 41, Port Aransas 58

George West 52, Taft 69

Santa Maria 40, Agua Dulce 39

St. John Paul II 40, Holy Cross 75

Tuloso-Midway 54, Bishop 71

Goliad 47, Aransas Pass 79

Mathis 36, Odem 38

Incarnate Word Academy 67, Geneva 49

London 80, Banquete 44

Alice 70, Robstown 34