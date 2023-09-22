Flour Bluff defeats Rockport-Fulton 46-7 on GNST, Dickson scored three touchdowns

ROCKPORT-FULTON — Our week five Game Night South Texas matchup ended in favor of the Flour Bluff Hornets as they defeated Rockport-Fulton Pirates 46-7. Both teams go on their bye week before district begins.

Flour Bluff got out to a two touchdown lead in the first quarter when junior quarterback Jayden 'J.J.' Paluseo hit Jayden Johnson on a 29 yard touchdown pass and then Cameran Dickson on a 65 yard pass on third down for the 15-0 lead.

Dickson did not slow down his game. He nearly scored on a 33 yard gain in the second quarter, which led to a Flour Bluff touchdown pass to Jayce Raines. Following a fumble recovery, the Cam connection continued. Paluseo delivered a pass to Dickson for a 28 yard touchdown to give the Hornets a 29-0 lead.

Flour Bluff added a rushing touchdown by Tylor Simpson. The 2 yard gain put the Hornets up 36-0.

Dickson added his third touchdown of the night on a punt return near the end of the first half. He ran 75 yards to the endzone to give Flour Bluff a 43-0 lead at halftime.