CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Hornets boys soccer team finished the 2025 regular season with their third District Championship in-a-row and 10th in program history. Flour Bluff advances to playoffs for the 26th time.

"It was just the whole season of good playing," Flour Bluff senior goalkeeper Carlos Lara said. "We're blessed to have a good team, good chemistry. Just amazing. It just comes in naturally."

The first round of playoffs start March 20.