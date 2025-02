Flour Bluff boys soccer shuts out Carroll 7-0 in UIL District 29-5A

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff boys soccer keeps control of District 29-5A after shutting out Carroll 7-0 on Friday.

